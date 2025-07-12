Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – July 9th

Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Arista Networks, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Flutter Entertainment are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, distribute or monetize entertainment content and experiences—ranging from film and television studios and streaming platforms to video game developers, music labels and live-event promoters. They offer investors exposure to revenue streams such as box-office receipts, subscription fees, advertising dollars, licensing deals and merchandise sales. Performance in this sector often reflects shifts in consumer tastes, content pipelines, technological innovation and competitive dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $103.76. 14,371,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,964,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 120,934,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,345,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.46.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,331. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.12.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,428,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115,267. The stock has a market cap of $179.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.71. 3,177,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,998,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 31,706,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,571,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion and a PE ratio of 98.71. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $175.59 and a one year high of $299.73.

