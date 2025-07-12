Berbice Capital Management LLC Buys 10 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,561.80.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total value of $3,951,002.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $31,117,035.84. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,372. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,540.77 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,553.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,453.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,373.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

