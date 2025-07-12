Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 412.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,283,000 after buying an additional 128,356 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI opened at $307.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.03 and its 200-day moving average is $287.08. The stock has a market cap of $504.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $308.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

