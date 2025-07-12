Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 3,004 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

