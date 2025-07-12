iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $136.19 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

