Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 4,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 55,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Linde by 32.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 162,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $468.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.