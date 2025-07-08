Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $18.54 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Walter Public Investments Inc. reduced its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 3.5% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $785.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.39. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.