FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 85,914 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $235.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average of $240.65. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

