TD Private Client Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $320.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

