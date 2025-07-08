Xai (XAI) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Xai (XAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Xai has a market cap of $52.76 million and $13.04 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Xai token can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xai

Xai launched on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,957,295,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,075,094,651 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,956,473,290.09806405 with 1,663,506,001.99700457 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.04809011 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $11,973,943.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

