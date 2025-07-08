The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Shares of SJM opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.37%.

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

