Hedera (HBAR) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $6.73 billion and approximately $180.60 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00016674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,391,439,526 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 42,391,439,525.60165797 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.15600252 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $186,372,338.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.