Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,567 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,501 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

