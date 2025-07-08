May Hill Capital LLC Invests $506,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 9,469.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,662,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 268,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,246,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDD by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Trading Up 1.6%

PDD stock opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.72 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Citigroup raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

