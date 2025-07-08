Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.25. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

