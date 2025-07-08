Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 968 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.69 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.53. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.