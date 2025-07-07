iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IVV opened at $628.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

