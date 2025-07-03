Values Added Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 853,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $108.53 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.