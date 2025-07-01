The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

