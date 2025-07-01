Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Toro worth $38,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Toro by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Toro by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 87.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 133.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after buying an additional 445,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Toro Stock Up 0.5%

TTC stock opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.83. Toro Company has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

