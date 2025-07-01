Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.40% of TD SYNNEX worth $34,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Read Our Latest Report on SNX

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,568.45. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,143,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

