Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases 446 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.