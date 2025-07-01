Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2377 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 413.04%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.