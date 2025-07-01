Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luckin Coffee and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $4.72 billion $401.71 million 23.29 Luckin Coffee Competitors $12.22 billion $1.30 billion -4.73

Luckin Coffee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee. Luckin Coffee is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee 9.58% 36.55% 17.85% Luckin Coffee Competitors 1.97% -5.13% -0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.5% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luckin Coffee competitors beat Luckin Coffee on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks. In addition, the company offers Luckin Pop premium instant coffee and inspirational cups through mobile apps and e-commerce platforms. It operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms for third-party payment channels. Further, the company offers technical and consultation services; and manufactures materials for products. Luckin Coffee Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

