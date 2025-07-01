Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 269 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $317.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.73 and a 200-day moving average of $328.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.