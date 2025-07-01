Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,798,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9,062.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,445,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after buying an additional 1,429,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,684,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,621,000 after buying an additional 1,206,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

