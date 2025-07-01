Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 16,723 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after purchasing an additional 714,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after purchasing an additional 938,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,888,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.