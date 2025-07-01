Kampmann Melissa S. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.8% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $395.71 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.12 and a 200-day moving average of $375.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

