Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 10,636 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

