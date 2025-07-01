Cypress Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 540 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $568.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $569.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $536.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.56. The company has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

