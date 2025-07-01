Saxon Interests Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $169,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,687,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, RedJay Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $2,095,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $311.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.57.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

