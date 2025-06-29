Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

