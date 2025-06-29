McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Position Lowered by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $291.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.47.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

