Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 388,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $123.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.