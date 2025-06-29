First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 78,980.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.3479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

