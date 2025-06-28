Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,755,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,946,000 after buying an additional 324,690 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,844,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,901,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,336,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $161.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -316.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.96. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. CJS Securities reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.91.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

