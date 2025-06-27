Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 44,373 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $515.88 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.52. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

