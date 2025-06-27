Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 44,373 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,546,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.
In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE SPGI opened at $515.88 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.52. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
