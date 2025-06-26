Head-To-Head Contrast: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) and Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Maravai LifeSciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE HealthCare Technologies $19.67 billion 1.69 $1.99 billion $4.75 15.32 Maravai LifeSciences $259.18 million 2.23 -$144.85 million ($1.14) -1.99

Profitability

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Maravai LifeSciences. Maravai LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE HealthCare Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Maravai LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE HealthCare Technologies 11.02% 24.95% 6.38% Maravai LifeSciences -67.14% -12.91% -6.87%

Volatility and Risk

GE HealthCare Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maravai LifeSciences has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GE HealthCare Technologies and Maravai LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE HealthCare Technologies 0 3 8 1 2.83 Maravai LifeSciences 1 7 4 0 2.25

GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $88.27, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $6.64, suggesting a potential upside of 192.46%. Given Maravai LifeSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maravai LifeSciences is more favorable than GE HealthCare Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats Maravai LifeSciences on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. The Imaging segment offers molecular imaging, computed tomography (CT) scanning, magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, image-guided therapy, X-ray systems, and women’s health products. The Ultrasound segment provides medical devices and solutions for screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases in clinical areas, such as radiology and primary care, women’s health, cardiovascular, and point of care and handheld ultrasound solutions, as well as surgical visualization and guidance products. The Patient Care Solutions segment provides medical devices, consumables, services, and digital solutions. Its portfolio includes patient monitoring solutions, anesthesia delivery and respiratory care products, electrocardiogram solutions, maternal infant care products, and consumables and services. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics supplies diagnostic agents, including CT, angiography and X-ray, MR, single-photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography, and ultrasound to the radiology and nuclear medicine industry. The segment also provides contrast media pharmaceuticals that are administered to a patient prior to certain diagnostic scans to increase the visibility of tissues or structures during imaging exams; and molecular imaging agents or radiopharmaceuticals, which are molecular tracers labeled with radioisotopes. It has an AI collaboration with Mass General Brigham. The company was formerly known as GE Healthcare Holding LLC and changed its name to GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in two segments, Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products for use in the fields of gene therapy, vaccines, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). This segment also offers messenger RNA, oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide building blocks, as well as custom enzyme development and manufacturing and CleanCap capping technology. The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody, and assay development services. This segment also provides HCP ELISA kits, other bioprocess impurity and contaminant ELISA kits, ancillary reagents, viral clearance prediction kits, and custom services. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

