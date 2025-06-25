waypoint wealth counsel Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after buying an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 119.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,991,000 after buying an additional 820,887 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,896,000 after buying an additional 809,964 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,459 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $4,632,001.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,731,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,964,141.40. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $83,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,019 shares in the company, valued at $20,346,173.73. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,410,087 shares of company stock worth $175,773,584. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.