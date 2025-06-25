waypoint wealth counsel Acquires New Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Get Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $98.26 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. Analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.