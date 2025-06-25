OneSpaWorld (OSW) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OneSpaWorld to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneSpaWorld and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $895.02 million $72.86 million 30.95 OneSpaWorld Competitors $3.98 billion $328.73 million 32.66

OneSpaWorld’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneSpaWorld. OneSpaWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpaWorld’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OneSpaWorld and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld 7.41% 15.28% 11.19% OneSpaWorld Competitors -88.23% -67.41% -9.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneSpaWorld and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 5 0 3.00 OneSpaWorld Competitors 529 1564 2996 49 2.50

OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 18.64%. Given OneSpaWorld’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpaWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OneSpaWorld pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. OneSpaWorld pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 55.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Grown Alchemist, Kérastase, Dysport, Restylane, Thermage, CoolSculpting, truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, Good Feet, and Hyperice with various brands offered in the cruise market. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

