Financial Comparison: Ceconomy (MTTRY) & Its Rivals

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ceconomy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ceconomy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ceconomy Competitors 115 908 997 28 2.46

As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 26.04%. Given Ceconomy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ceconomy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Ceconomy has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceconomy’s peers have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ceconomy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy 0.54% 31.28% 1.60% Ceconomy Competitors -0.12% 0.85% 0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceconomy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy $24.34 billion $82.44 million 12.79 Ceconomy Competitors $2.73 billion $103.50 million 3.11

Ceconomy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Ceconomy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ceconomy beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

