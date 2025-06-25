Blossom Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blossom Wealth Management lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,074,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $351.65 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $648.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.27 and a 200 day moving average of $339.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.