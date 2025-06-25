Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 201.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Celsius by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 430,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 99,269 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Celsius by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Celsius by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in Celsius by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,380 shares in the company, valued at $50,353,502.80. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

