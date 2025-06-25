Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 1,419 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ACN opened at $300.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.81.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

