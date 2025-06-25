Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,051,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

