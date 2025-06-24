Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Embree Financial Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,811,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 6.7% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $40,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

