Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 31 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Booking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,388.37.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,304.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,180.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4,945.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70. The stock has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

