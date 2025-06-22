Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $947,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 448,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $216.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.21 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.13 and a 200 day moving average of $224.77.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

