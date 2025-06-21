Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $273.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.17 and its 200 day moving average is $255.42. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.11 and a 12 month high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,824. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

